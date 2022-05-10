Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Culp has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Culp by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 134,744 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Culp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Culp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

