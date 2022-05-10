Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

Cummins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $20.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.41. 1,029,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $270.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,348 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,817 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.