Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $202.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.04. Cummins has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

