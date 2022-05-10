Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sharon R. Barner Sells 5,000 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

