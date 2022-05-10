Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Earns Buy Rating from MKM Partners

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at MKM Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 149.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

CURLF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 489,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,853. Curaleaf has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

