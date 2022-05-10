Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 489,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Curaleaf has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $15.47.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

