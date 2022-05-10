CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

CURO stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $332.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.56.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in CURO Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in CURO Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 77,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CURO Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 628,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

