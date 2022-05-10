Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

