CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

NYSE CVI opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.69. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.