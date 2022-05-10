CVR Partners, LP (UAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.26 on May 23rd

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.26 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of UAN opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $179.74.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.