CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.88.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $112.86 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.19.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

