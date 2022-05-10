Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

CYCN stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Cyclerion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,115.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.04%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 94,539 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.