CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 237.08% from the stock’s previous close.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

CTMX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,996. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $116.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 625,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

