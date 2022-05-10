DA Davidson Comments on Cognex Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

CGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

CGNX opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80. Cognex has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

