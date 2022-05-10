Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $240.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.13. Danaher has a 1-year low of $234.79 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $174.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

