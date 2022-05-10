Danaos (DAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.48 per share for the quarter.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $215.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAC opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. Danaos has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaos by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Danaos by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

