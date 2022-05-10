Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 280.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

