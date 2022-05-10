Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €51.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €51.00 ($53.68) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.91% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.27 ($103.44).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €25.64 ($26.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.92. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($142.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

