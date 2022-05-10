Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given New €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($58.95) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($84.21) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($168.42) to €153.00 ($161.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($94.74) to €80.00 ($84.21) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($158.95) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. 757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

