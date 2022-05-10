Denali Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 17th (NASDAQ:DECAU)

Denali Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 17th. Denali Capital Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on April 7th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DECAU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

