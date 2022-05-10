Denbury (DEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denbury (NYSE: DEN):

5/5/2022 – Denbury had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $129.00.

5/4/2022 – Denbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

5/3/2022 – Denbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

4/27/2022 – Denbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

4/12/2022 – Denbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

3/22/2022 – Denbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

NYSE:DEN opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.09. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 3.34.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Denbury’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

