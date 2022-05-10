Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $623.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

