DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. 254,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,024. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,889,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

