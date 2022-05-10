DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

