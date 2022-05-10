DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.11.

XRAY stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. 270,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,024. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

