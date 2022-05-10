Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,560. The firm has a market cap of $633.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,438,000 after purchasing an additional 902,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.