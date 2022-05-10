Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Sunday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.33 by C($2.65). The company had revenue of C$16.99 billion for the quarter.

