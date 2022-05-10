Desjardins Weighs in on Melcor REIT’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Melcor REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Melcor REIT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$18.54 million for the quarter.
See Also
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.