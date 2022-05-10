Desjardins Weighs in on Melcor REIT’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Melcor REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Melcor REIT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$18.54 million for the quarter.

Melcor REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$21.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.83.

