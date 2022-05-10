Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $64.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE CTVA opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. Corteva has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

