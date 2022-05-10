Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Price Target to $2.00

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 162.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.42. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 86,413 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in CarLotz by 60.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 147,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 55,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarLotz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CarLotz by 3,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 486,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarLotz by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 126,302 shares in the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

