Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($16.11) to €16.30 ($17.16) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 78,888 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

