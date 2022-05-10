Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €68.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APEMY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aperam from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
Aperam stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. Aperam has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.
Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
