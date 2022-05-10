Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €68.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APEMY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aperam from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Aperam stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. Aperam has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aperam will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

