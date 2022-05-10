Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $55.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.20. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

