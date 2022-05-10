Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €115.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €115.00 ($121.05) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($134.74) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($123.16) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.67 ($110.18).

Shares of KRN traded up €2.05 ($2.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €75.10 ($79.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.62. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($104.84).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

