Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €14.90 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €14.90 ($15.68) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.37) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.11) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.74) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ENI traded down €0.43 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €13.08 ($13.77). 43,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. ENI has a one year low of €9.38 ($9.88) and a one year high of €14.80 ($15.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.98.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

