DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get DHI Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.08.

NYSE:DHX opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DHI Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in DHI Group by 418.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.