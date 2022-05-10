DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DHT by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

