DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE DHT opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DHT by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
