Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,092 ($50.45).

DGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.01) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.95) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,729.50 ($45.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,801 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,805.09. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,167.50 ($39.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £86.01 billion and a PE ratio of 28.71.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($49.40) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,176.82). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,516.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

