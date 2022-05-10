DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €26.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) received a €26.30 ($27.68) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DIC. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.00) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.58) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DIC traded down €0.88 ($0.93) on Tuesday, hitting €12.04 ($12.67). 80,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.85. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €12.88 ($13.56) and a twelve month high of €16.19 ($17.04). The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

