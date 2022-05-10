Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Vladimir Mitnovetski Purchases 5,000 Shares

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.54 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of A$62,715.00 ($43,552.08).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 13th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is currently 140.85%.
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
Further Reading
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.