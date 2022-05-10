Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DBD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of DBD traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 317,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,734. The firm has a market cap of $194.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $5,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 577,353 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 381,943 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 511,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 334,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

