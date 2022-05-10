Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.41), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

DBD stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 43,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

