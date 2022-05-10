Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLR. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 19,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

