Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-$6.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.99. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

