Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 335 ($4.13). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 315 ($3.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.98) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 324.89 ($4.01).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 237.30 ($2.93) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 231.10 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 319.40 ($3.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 264.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.38), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($92,358.03).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

