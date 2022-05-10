Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.89 ($4.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.77) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.98) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.13) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 315 ($3.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 240 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 231.10 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 319.40 ($3.94). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 279.25. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($92,358.03).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

