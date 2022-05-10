Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider Carl D’Ammassa Purchases 99,967 Shares

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Rating) insider Carl D’Ammassa purchased 99,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £39,986.80 ($49,299.47).

Shares of DFCH opened at GBX 38.52 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 64 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.19. The firm has a market cap of £69.09 million and a PE ratio of -18.18.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.00) target price on shares of Distribution Finance Capital in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc, an investment holding company, operates as a specialist personal savings and commercial lending bank in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in inventory finance, short-term working capital, invoice discounting, asset finance, and leasing finance.

