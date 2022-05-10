Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

DIV opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.49 million and a PE ratio of 14.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.94.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC cut Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.