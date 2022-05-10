DLocal (DLO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DLocal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

