Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.82) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 330 ($4.07). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 410 ($5.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.86) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

DOM opened at GBX 310.40 ($3.83) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 365.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 384.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 302.40 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.84).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.